Watch Harry Styles Do Carpool Karaoke, Sing “Adore You,” & Interview Himself On Corden

This week, James Corden, star of the movie Cats, is taking time off from hosting the Late Late Show so that he can go and promote the movie Cats. Instead of Corden, we’re getting a succession of celebrity guest-hosts. On Monday night, that meant Alicia Keys singing with Billie Eilish. Last night, we got Harry Styles, pop star and avatar of human hotness. The booking makes sense; James Corden, star of the movie Cats, is a One Direction buddy from way back, and Styles has recent experience in hosting things.

Styles did an installment of Carpool Karaoke, Corden’s long-running bit, years ago. Last night, he did another one, with the slight hook that this time, he’s the one driving, while Corden is the passenger. (It would’ve honestly been a whole lot interesting if the passenger had been, say, Zayn Malik.) In the mercifully brief bit, Styles asks Corden for advice on hosting the show: “You have got to make your guests feel comfortable, and a lot of that is about feigning enthusiasm.” They also sing together, but they sadly take the coward’s way out, singing the new Styles song “Watermelon Sugar” rather than anything from the movie Cats. Watch it below.

On the show, the two main guests were pop-star-adjacent figures who are not, themselves, pop stars: Kendall Jenner, sister-in-law of a pop star, and Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of a pop star. But Styles did get a chance to interview a pop star: Himself. Styles was his own musical guest. He wore and extremely foxy purple suit and sang his recent single “Adore You” on a stage that had been made up to look like a twee-ass Decemberists-looking ocean. And before that performance, though some Forrest Gumped footage, Styles stood by the bar and interviewed himself. Watch those videos below.

Styles’ new album Fine Line is out 12/13 on Columbia. The multicolored nail polish is working for my man.