Watch James Blake Cover Billie Eilish’s “when the party’s over”

Billie Eilish’s negative space pop warbles have quite a bit in common with James Blake’s own music, so it makes perfect sense that Blake would end up covering one of Eilish’s songs at some point. And that’s exactly what he did at his show in Los Angeles last night at the Ace Hotel Theatre, when he broke into a bit of Eilish’s WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? track “when the party’s over” while sitting behind his piano.

Blake released an album of his own, Assume Form, at the beginning of the year.

Watch a clip of Blake’s Eilish cover below.

Blake has run into Elilish and her brother Finneas before, as evidenced by this photo: