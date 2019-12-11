Great Grandpa Announce 2020 North American Tour

Great Grandpa were behind one of the very best albums of the year with their sophomore LP, Four Of Arrows, and the band has just announced a run of tour dates for next year that includes a stop in Austin for SXSW.

For a chunk of the dates, they’ll be joined by Vundabar, who are putting out a follow-up to 2018’s excellent Smell Smoke next year called Either Light. Other bands touring alongside GG for the stretch include Alien Boy, Joey Nebulous, and Jodi.

The tour poster is here and you can check out the dates below.

03/12 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge (EARLY)

03/14 San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room @ HOB

03/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

03/17-20 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/21 Denton, TX @ Andy’s

03/22 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective

03/24 Denver, CO @ Marquis *

03/25 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

03/26 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/28 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

03/29 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore *

04/10 Minneapolis, MN @ Fallout Urban Art Center

04/11 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

04/12 Detroit , MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

04/13 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

04/15 Boston, MA @ Great Scott

04/16 New York, NY @ Rough Trade

04/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody hits

04/18 Washington, DC @ DC9

* w/ Vundabar

Four Of Arrows is out now via Double Double Whammy.