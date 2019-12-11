Great Grandpa Announce 2020 North American Tour

Great Grandpa were behind one of the very best albums of the year with their sophomore LP, Four Of Arrows, and the band has just announced a run of tour dates for next year that includes a stop in Austin for SXSW.
For a chunk of the dates, they’ll be joined by Vundabar, who are putting out a follow-up to 2018’s excellent Smell Smoke next year called Either Light. Other bands touring alongside GG for the stretch include Alien Boy, Joey Nebulous, and Jodi.
The tour poster is here and you can check out the dates below.
03/12 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
03/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge (EARLY)
03/14 San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room @ HOB
03/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
03/17-20 Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/21 Denton, TX @ Andy’s
03/22 Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective
03/24 Denver, CO @ Marquis *
03/25 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
03/26 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
03/28 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
03/29 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore *
04/10 Minneapolis, MN @ Fallout Urban Art Center
04/11 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
04/12 Detroit , MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
04/13 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
04/15 Boston, MA @ Great Scott
04/16 New York, NY @ Rough Trade
04/17 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody hits
04/18 Washington, DC @ DC9
* w/ Vundabar
Four Of Arrows is out now via Double Double Whammy.