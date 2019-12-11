Kenny Beats Is Working On The New IDLES Album

Kenny Beats has made a name for himself by producing for some of rap’s shining lights, including Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, and 03 Greedo. His collaboration with Rico Nasty, Anger Management, is among the best albums of the year. His next collaboration is a little outside his wheelhouse, though.

In a new interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, the British rock band IDLES revealed that Kenny Beats was working on their upcoming new album, a follow-up to 2018’s Joy As An Act Of Resistance. Frontman Joe Talbot said that Kenny Beats is working on the album alongside Nick Launay and Adam ‘Atom’ Greenspan.

“Let me just say though IDLES are the best band in the whole world,” Kenny Beats said after hopping on an extremely set-up call during the interview. “I think this is a good lesson for anybody else who is pigeonholed or pushed into doing what they do best and only that. I heard IDLES and was like, this is all I want to work on, this is all I want to do, these guys are the best.”

Here’s the interview: