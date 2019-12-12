Danny Brown is getting his own radio show in the newest update of Grand Theft Auto Online: The Diamond Casino Heist. Named after the GTA universe’s iPhone parody, iFruit Radio features music by Skepta, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Travis Scott, ScHoolboy Q, and more. And it also features an exclusive track from dance music producer/erstwhile “Harlem Shake” hitmaker Baauer, rapper/producer Channel Tres, and Brown himself. “Ready To Go” is a thumping banger with some DNA from all three of its creators, and it is extremely enjoyable. Listen below.

iFruit Radio tracklist:

01 Megan Thee Stallion – “Cash Shit” (Feat. DaBaby)

02 Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – “Crime Pays”

03 Skepta – “Greaze Mode” (Feat. Nafe Smalls)

04 Pop Smoke – “100K On The Coupe”

05 slowthai – “I Need”

06 Danny Brown – “Dance In The Water”

07 Egyptian Lover – “Everything She Wants”

08 Burna Boy – “Killin Dem”

09 Skepta / AJ Tracey – “Kiss & Tell”

10 D Block Europe – “Kitchen Kingz”

11 JME – “Knock Your Block Off” (Feat. Giggs)

12 Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

13 Yung Thug – “Hot (Remix)” (Feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)

14 DaBaby – “Popstar” (Feat. Kevin Gates)

15 Kranium – “Money In The Bank” (Feat. AJ Tracey)

16 J Hus – “Must Be”

17 Baauer & Channel Tres: “Ready To Go” (Feat. Danny Brown)

18 D Double E & Watch The Ride: “Original Format” (Feat. DJ Die & Dismantle DJ Randall)

19 Shoreline Mafia – “Wings”

20 Alkaline – “With The Thing”

21 Headie One – “Back To Basics (Floating Points Remix)” (Feat. Skepta)

22 City Girls – “Act Up”

23 Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae – “Al1enZ”

24 Koffee – “W” (Feat. Gunna)

25 DaBaby – “BOP”

26 Naira Marley – “Opotoyi (Marlians)”

27 ScHoolboy Q – “Numb Numb Juice”

28 Essie Gang – “Pattern Chanel” (Feat. SQ Diesel]