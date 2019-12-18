The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2020

With the end of the decade rapidly approaching, 2019 has been an especially backward-looking year. Here at Stereogum, we examined the entirety of the 2010s this fall, then followed it up in December with our usual slate of year-end coverage. Now that we’re finally finished assessing the last 10 years and the past 12 months, it’s time to set our sights on the future again.

In keeping with tradition, our staff has assembled a list of the albums we’re most looking forward to in 2020. The countdown ranges from projects with officially announced titles and release dates to educated guesses based on hints, hunches, and privileged information. Not everyone mentioned below is guaranteed to release an album next year, but nothing here is a complete shot in the dark, either. We have our reasons.

Without further ado, we present the most anticipated albums of 2020. Have a look, then let us know which upcoming releases you’re looking forward to.

101 Ozzy Osbourne – Ordinary Man

100 Katy Perry

99 Tricot

98 Anna Burch

97 Disq

96 IDLES – Toneland

95 Hinds

94 Warpaint

93 Deftones

92 Coldplay

91 Ellis

90 Frances Quinlan – Likewise (Saddle Creek, 1/31)

89 J. Cole – The Fall Off

88 Squirrel Flower – I Was Born Swimming (Polyvinyl/Full Time Hobby, 1/31)

87 Margaret Glaspy

86 Drake

85 Tombs – Monarchy Of Shadows (Season Of Mist, 2/28)

84 Rolling Blackouts CF

83 Mastodon

82 Kali Uchis

81 Pearl Jam

80 The Weeknd

79 Justin Bieber

78 Code Orange

77 Wild Pink

76 Best Coast – Always Tomorrow

75 Ratboys – Printer’s Devil (Topshelf, 2/28)

74 Neil Young – Homegrown

73 Kelly Lee Owens

72 The Professionals (Oh No & Madlib) – The Professionals (Madlib Invazion, 1/17)

71 Lady Gaga

70 Kvelertak – Splid (Rise, 2/14)

69 Real Estate

68 Pottery

67 Caroline Rose

66 The Beths

65 Sorry – 925

64 Georgia – Seeking Thrills (Domino, 1/10)

63 Phoenix

62 Iceage

61 Jessy Lanza

60 Spoon

59 Westerman

58 Drive-By Truckers – The Unraveling (ATO, 1/31)

57 My Morning Jacket

56 Andy Stott

55 Katie Gately – Loom (Houndstooth, 2/14)

54 The Hotelier

53 Run The Jewels

52 Halsey – Manic (Capitol, 1/17)

51 Megan Thee Stallion

50 Lydia Loveless

49 Illuminati Hotties

48 Dogleg – Melee

47 Doves

46 Porridge Radio

45 Archers Of Loaf

44 Caribou – Suddenly (Merge, 2/28)

43 Braids

42 Fleet Foxes

41 Parquet Courts

40 Dinosaur Jr.

39 Car Seat Headrest

38 Travis Scott

37 The Jesus And Mary Chain

36 Chromatics – Dear Tommy

35 Noname – Factory Baby

34 Liz Phair

33 The Weather Station

32 Jessie Ware

31 The Strokes

30 St. Vincent

29 Destroyer – Have We Met (Merge, 1/31)

28 The Avalanches

27 U.S. Girls

26 Julien Baker

25 Fontaines D.C.

24 Tierra Whack

23 Japanese Breakfast

22 Envy – The Fallen Crimson (Temporary Residence, 2/7)

21 Angel Olsen

20 Haim

19 Charli XCX

18 Tame Impala – The Slow Rush (Interscope, 2/14)

17 Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

16 The Cure

15 Rihanna

14 Soccer Mommy

13 Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

12 Waxahatchee

11 Grimes – Miss Anthropocene (4AD, 2/21)

10 Moses Sumney – græ (Jagjaguwar, 5/15)

9 The War On Drugs

8 Perfume Genius

7 Cardi B

6 Phoebe Bridgers

5 Lana Del Rey – White Hot Forever

4 The 1975 – Notes On A Conditional Form (Interscope/Dirty Hit, 2/21)

3 Frank Ocean

2 Fiona Apple