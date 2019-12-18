The 101 Most Anticipated Albums Of 2020

With the end of the decade rapidly approaching, 2019 has been an especially backward-looking year. Here at Stereogum, we examined the entirety of the 2010s this fall, then followed it up in December with our usual slate of year-end coverage. Now that we’re finally finished assessing the last 10 years and the past 12 months, it’s time to set our sights on the future again.
In keeping with tradition, our staff has assembled a list of the albums we’re most looking forward to in 2020. The countdown ranges from projects with officially announced titles and release dates to educated guesses based on hints, hunches, and privileged information. Not everyone mentioned below is guaranteed to release an album next year, but nothing here is a complete shot in the dark, either. We have our reasons.
Without further ado, we present the most anticipated albums of 2020. Have a look, then let us know which upcoming releases you’re looking forward to.
101 Ozzy Osbourne – Ordinary Man
100 Katy Perry
99 Tricot
98 Anna Burch
97 Disq
96 IDLES – Toneland
95 Hinds
94 Warpaint
93 Deftones
92 Coldplay
91 Ellis
90 Frances Quinlan – Likewise (Saddle Creek, 1/31)
89 J. Cole – The Fall Off
88 Squirrel Flower – I Was Born Swimming (Polyvinyl/Full Time Hobby, 1/31)
87 Margaret Glaspy
86 Drake
85 Tombs – Monarchy Of Shadows (Season Of Mist, 2/28)
84 Rolling Blackouts CF
83 Mastodon
82 Kali Uchis
81 Pearl Jam
80 The Weeknd
79 Justin Bieber
78 Code Orange
77 Wild Pink
76 Best Coast – Always Tomorrow
75 Ratboys – Printer’s Devil (Topshelf, 2/28)
74 Neil Young – Homegrown
73 Kelly Lee Owens
72 The Professionals (Oh No & Madlib) – The Professionals (Madlib Invazion, 1/17)
71 Lady Gaga
70 Kvelertak – Splid (Rise, 2/14)
69 Real Estate
68 Pottery
67 Caroline Rose
66 The Beths
65 Sorry – 925
64 Georgia – Seeking Thrills (Domino, 1/10)
63 Phoenix
62 Iceage
61 Jessy Lanza
60 Spoon
59 Westerman
58 Drive-By Truckers – The Unraveling (ATO, 1/31)
57 My Morning Jacket
56 Andy Stott
55 Katie Gately – Loom (Houndstooth, 2/14)
54 The Hotelier
53 Run The Jewels
52 Halsey – Manic (Capitol, 1/17)
51 Megan Thee Stallion
50 Lydia Loveless
49 Illuminati Hotties
48 Dogleg – Melee
47 Doves
46 Porridge Radio
45 Archers Of Loaf
44 Caribou – Suddenly (Merge, 2/28)
43 Braids
42 Fleet Foxes
41 Parquet Courts
40 Dinosaur Jr.
39 Car Seat Headrest
38 Travis Scott
37 The Jesus And Mary Chain
36 Chromatics – Dear Tommy
35 Noname – Factory Baby
34 Liz Phair
33 The Weather Station
32 Jessie Ware
31 The Strokes
30 St. Vincent
29 Destroyer – Have We Met (Merge, 1/31)
28 The Avalanches
27 U.S. Girls
26 Julien Baker
25 Fontaines D.C.
24 Tierra Whack
23 Japanese Breakfast
22 Envy – The Fallen Crimson (Temporary Residence, 2/7)
21 Angel Olsen
20 Haim
19 Charli XCX
18 Tame Impala – The Slow Rush (Interscope, 2/14)
17 Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
16 The Cure
15 Rihanna
14 Soccer Mommy
13 Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
12 Waxahatchee
11 Grimes – Miss Anthropocene (4AD, 2/21)
10 Moses Sumney – græ (Jagjaguwar, 5/15)
9 The War On Drugs
8 Perfume Genius
7 Cardi B
6 Phoebe Bridgers
5 Lana Del Rey – White Hot Forever
4 The 1975 – Notes On A Conditional Form (Interscope/Dirty Hit, 2/21)
3 Frank Ocean
2 Fiona Apple
1 Kendrick Lamar