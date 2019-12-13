Swamp Dogg – “Sleeping Without You Is A Dragg” (Feat. Justin Vernon, Jenny Lewis, & Channy Leaneagh)

Jerry Williams Jr. has been putting out outsider soul albums as Swamp Dogg consistently since the ’70s. Last year, he underwent a reinvention of sorts with his 22nd studio album, Love, Loss, And Auto-Tune. As the title suggests, it found the singer embracing AutoTune and a more experimental production style, and he’s continuing on down that path with his new album, Sorry You Couldn’t Make It, which will be out early next year.

Like Love, Loss, And Auto-Tune, this album was produced by Poliça’s Ryan Olson, and it also features contributions from Justin Vernon. Vernon plays the piano on its lead single, “Sleeping Without You Is A Dragg,” which also includes backing vocals from Jenny Lewis and Poliça’s Channy Leaneagh. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sleeping Without You Is A Dragg”

02 “Good, Better, Best”

03 “Don’t Take Her (She’s All I Got)”

04 “Family Pain”

05 “I Lay Awake”

06 “Memories” (Feat. John Prine)

07 “I’d Rather Be Your Used To Be”

08 “Billy”

09 “A Good Song”

10 “Please Let Me Go Round Again”

Sorry You Couldn’t Make It is out 3/6 via Joyful Noise/Pioneer Works Press. Pre-order it here.