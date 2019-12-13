DJ Earworm Mashup – “United State Of Pop 2019 (Run Away)”

Every December, DJ Earworm releases a mashup of the year’s biggest pop hits. This year, that includes “Old Town Road,” “Bad Guy,” “7 Rings,” “Sucker,” “Dancing With A Stranger,” two different Lizzo songs, three different Post Malone songs, and a whole lot more. Listen to United State Of Pop 2019 (Run Away)” and check out the full list of songs featured in the mashup below.
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”
Ava Max – “Sweet But Psycho”
Benny Blanco – “Eastside” (Feat. Halsey &Khalid)
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Chris Brown & Drake – “No Guidance”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Halsey – “Without Me”
J. Cole – “Middle Child”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Khalid – “Better”
Khalid & Disclosure – “Talk”
Lady GaGa & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”
Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”
Lizzo – “good as hell”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Maroon 5 – “Memories”
Meek Mill & Drake – “Going Bad”
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Post Malone – “Wow.”
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”
Selena Gomez – “Lose You To Love Me”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”