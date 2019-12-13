DJ Earworm Mashup – “United State Of Pop 2019 (Run Away)”

Every December, DJ Earworm releases a mashup of the year’s biggest pop hits. This year, that includes “Old Town Road,” “Bad Guy,” “7 Rings,” “Sucker,” “Dancing With A Stranger,” two different Lizzo songs, three different Post Malone songs, and a whole lot more. Listen to United State Of Pop 2019 (Run Away)” and check out the full list of songs featured in the mashup below.

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

Ava Max – “Sweet But Psycho”

Benny Blanco – “Eastside” (Feat. Halsey &Khalid)

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Chris Brown & Drake – “No Guidance”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Halsey – “Without Me”

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Khalid – “Better”

Khalid & Disclosure – “Talk”

Lady GaGa & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Lewis Capaldi – “Someone You Loved”

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road”

Lizzo – “good as hell”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Maroon 5 – “Memories”

Meek Mill & Drake – “Going Bad”

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Post Malone – “Wow.”

Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Sam Smith & Normani – “Dancing With A Stranger”

Selena Gomez – “Lose You To Love Me”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”