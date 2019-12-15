Watch Mount Eerie & Julie Doiron Cover “I Will Always Love You”

A few months ago, Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum released a new album with the Canadian musician Julie Doiron, Lost Wisdom pt. 2. And a couple weeks ago, the two musicians went out on tour in support of it. That tour is about to wrap up — they only have dates in Philadelphia and Washington, DC left — but they started up a tradition during their performances that’s worth noting.

At the end of almost every show, Elverum and Doiron covered “I Will Always Love You,” the eternal classic that was written by Dolly Parton and further solidified in the cultural memory by Whitney Houston and a long list of other covers over the years. Elverum and Doiron’s version hews closer to Parton’s, naturally, and you can watch them sing it at their recent show in Brooklyn below.

Lost Wisdom pt. 2 is out now via P.W. Elverum & Sun.