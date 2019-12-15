Watch Debbie Harry & Jesse Malin Cover The Pogues’ “Fairytale Of New York”

Last night at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City, a group got together to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Clash’s London Calling, which came out on 12/14/79. Musicians on the bill included Gogol Bordello’s Euguene Hutz, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Jesse Malin, Fred Armisen, Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner, Sunflower Bean’s Julia Cumming, Titus Andronicus’ Patrick Stickles, and many more.

The show was a benefit for the Joe Strummer Foundation. In addition to being in the Clash, Strummer also had an association with the Irish punk band the Pogues — Strummer took over for Shane MacGowan on vocal duties for a bit of time in the ’90s. As a tribute, last night’s show ended with a cover of the Pogues’ Christmas duet classic “Fairytale Of New York” that was sung by Debbie Harry and Jesse Malin.

Watch video of that performance below.