If you’re looking for something extremely over-the-top this morning, there’s a new City Morgue album out. City Morgue, the New York rap duo of ZillaKami and SosMula, take all the face-tatted fuck-shit-up tendencies of the young SoundCloud rap scene, and they blow that stuff way the hell out of proportion, scream-rapping about drugs and murder with rabid ferocity. They talk a lot about their metal and hardcore influences, and they cover Slipknot’s “Spit It Out” at live shows. You could look at their whole thing as being aggravatingly try-hard shock-tactics silliness, or you could look at their whole thing as being pretty fun. Or both!

On Friday, City Morgue released their new full-length Vol. 2: As Good As Dead. It’s full of detuned guitar sounds and scratchy yelling, and it’s about half an hour long, which is probably just the right amount of time before their tooth-gnashing mosh-music gets oppressive. The whole thing works a whole lot like the early-’90s horrorcore moment when Onyx and Biohazard made a couple of songs together, but updated for a moment when people mosh at pretty much every rap show. (This past summer, City Morgue opened up most dates on a $uicideBoy$ tour featured dates with Denzel Curry, Turnstile, Shoreline Mafia, and Trash Talk. I bet that was fun. This summer, they’re playing some metal festivals.)

Vol. 2: As Good As Dead features collaborations with Denzel Curry and IDK, and it also features a whole lot of lyrics about killing and robbing people. I like the lyric about “Go apeshit, I shoot up your house, I do not party / Doot-doot-doot like we playing ‘Baby Sharkie’ / Search your dead body, take the car keys off your carcass / I’m speeding out your driveway, bottom ocean where I’m parking.” Stream the album below.

Vol. 2: As Good As Dead is out now on Republic.