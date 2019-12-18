Childish Gambino Announces Andrew Yang Fundraiser

Here’s a political endorsement we didn’t see coming: Donald Glover, the mercurial multimedia superstar sometimes known as Childish Gambino, is in the tank for Democratic presidential candidate and notable ex-goth Andrew Yang. Glover and Yang are appearing together tomorrow in Los Angeles.

Glover, who likes to keep things mysterious, announced the 46 Campaign pop-up via his Instagram story where he also clarified there will be collaboration merch, “not music,” with proceeds going to the campaign. It takes place at 507 N Fairfax Ave in LA at noon tomorrow, 12/19. Glover’s manager confirmed that both the musician and the candidate will be in attendance.

Yang is solid. Before media gasses shit up just now both will be in attendance and we're raising money for the campaign. Simple and easy, show up and support or don't. https://t.co/3NiE7fe26j — Fam (@famlikefamily) December 18, 2019

Thus far, Glover is only the second big-name musician to publicly join the Yang Gang; Weezer played a Yang rally in Des Moines last month. (Apparently, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and Liturgy’s Hunter Hunt-Hendrix have both made campaign contributions to Yang. As far as we know, Glover has not.)

UPDATE: Here’s a picture of Yang and Glover together at the event: