Childish Gambino Announces Andrew Yang Fundraiser

CREDIT: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Here’s a political endorsement we didn’t see coming: Donald Glover, the mercurial multimedia superstar sometimes known as Childish Gambino, is in the tank for Democratic presidential candidate and notable ex-goth Andrew Yang. Glover and Yang are appearing together tomorrow in Los Angeles.

Glover, who likes to keep things mysterious, announced the 46 Campaign pop-up via his Instagram story where he also clarified there will be collaboration merch, “not music,” with proceeds going to the campaign. It takes place at 507 N Fairfax Ave in LA at noon tomorrow, 12/19. Glover’s manager confirmed that both the musician and the candidate will be in attendance.

Thus far, Glover is only the second big-name musician to publicly join the Yang Gang; Weezer played a Yang rally in Des Moines last month. (Apparently, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and Liturgy’s Hunter Hunt-Hendrix have both made campaign contributions to Yang. As far as we know, Glover has not.)

UPDATE: Here’s a picture of Yang and Glover together at the event:

