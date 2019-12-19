Yeasayer Announce Breakup

Will Yeasayer be continuing on as a band? Nay! The Brooklyn trio announced today that they’re breaking up after about 15 and five albums.

The band posted a message to their Instagram today reading as follows:

We have decided that Yeasayer has reached its end. It is a decision that has not been made lightly or swiftly, but the three of us agree that it is the right one at the right time. We count ourselves lucky to have shared our 15 years as a band with so many people all over the world. To all that have supported us and engaged in our musical universe over the years, we thank you.

Chris Keating, Ira Wolf Tuton, and Anand Wilder formed Yeasayer in Brooklyn at a time when the borough was the center of the indie rock universe. They made a splash with 2007 debut All Hour Cymbals and its 2010 follow-up Odd Blood, kicking out mystic, psychedelic indie rock that shared DNA with peers like Dirty Projectors, Arcade Fire, Animal Collective, and Grizzly Bear. Their best tracks boasted a contagious energy and eclectic flair that marked them as their era’s equivalent of 1970s prog giants. Fragrant World (2012), Amen & Goodbye (2016), and Erotic Reruns (2019) round out their discography.

Check out Yeasayer’s breakup announcement and revisit some of their jams below.