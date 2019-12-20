Mykki Blanco – “Lucky (Live In London)”

“My career has never stalled/ Bitch, it’s only peaking!” So saith Mykki Blanco on her first new song since 2016 debut album Mykki. Give Blanco this much credit: “Lucky (Live In London)” suggests the queer rapper, performance artist, and activist has been making good use of that three-year interim.

In keeping with its title, the new track is a live recording featuring a three-piece string section and keyboards by producer FaltyDL, who’s been working with Blanco on a bunch of new music. In a press release, she had this to say about it:

I was 26 when I started writing raps and making music. For a long time, I approached it like I would theatre or performance art — in this really cut and paste interdisciplinary way. And before diving into this new chapter of music I’ve been working on with FaltyDL, I had only ever worked with session players in the studio once. But now, my process has really grown and evolved to where live instrumentation is so central to the sounds I am creating. I am working with music director Nick Rosen [who plays cello on this live recording of “Lucky”] on building out the band of musicians and vocalists for my new live stage show — he has helped enormously in taking electronic elements and translating them into live musical components performed by musicians. “Lucky” is light-hearted with funny, tight punchlines and a heavy beat. I think the live string section for the intro and outro is just this very dramatic but delicate juxtaposition to what I’m saying in the song.

