Saintseneca’s 2016 EP Mallwalker comprised five original Christmas songs. They followed that with “The Wandering Star” in 2017, and today they’re back with another called “Winter Breaking.”

On Twitter, the band writes, “Wanted to make one more song before the end of the decade!! This holiday music is the result.” It sounds both sad and festive, but it’s not so Christmasy that it couldn’t be slotted into Pillar Of Na.

Listen below.

Winter Breaking by Saintseneca

“Winter Breaking” is out now on Anti.