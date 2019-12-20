Grimes Says Lil Uzi Vert Asked Her To Produce An EP But Never Downloaded The Files

Grimes has guested on songs by lots of different artists — Janelle Monáe, Bring Me The Horizon, Doldrums, Troye Sivan, Bleachers, Jimmy Urine — but she seems to have bad luck where rapper collaborations are concerned. She recorded a feature for A$AP Ferg’s 2016 Skrillex collab “Hungry Ham” but was eventually replaced by Crystal Caines for reasons unknown. And now she’s gone on the record about a scrapped collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 promoting her upcoming album Miss Anthropocene, Grimes has a lot of interesting things to say, such as this: “I actually think this album is extremely sick. This is probably my favorite album I’ve made. Which is shocking because usually I really hate my work in the year after I’ve made it.” She also affirms that she’s ridden in boyfriend Elon Musk’s notorious Tesla Cybertruck, which leads to a riff about musicians riding around in tanks, which leads to her calling Post Malone “actually underrated despite his extreme popularity,” which leads to the story about Uzi:

He asked me to produce an EP for him once, and then I sent him the WeTransfer and he never downloaded it. And I was like, “Dude, I spent two weeks on this.” It hurt my feelings. I think “Darkseid” is from that session. That’s how I, like, have all these weird rap beats. It’s good when you can see when they don’t download it because then you can like…Get mad at them. He hasn’t done my manager and I see it. There’s one day left or whatever to download. Your files have not been downloaded yet.

Let’s at least get Uzi on a “Darkseid” remix, OK? Watch excerpts from the interview below.

Miss Anthropocene is out 2/21 on 4AD.