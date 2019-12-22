Harry Styles’ sophomore album, Fine Line, has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It kicked off with 478,000 units in total, with full album sales making up 393,000 of those units. The former One Direction member’s self-titled 2017 debut album also landed at #1 when it came out, landing 230,000 equivalent album units.

As Billboard notes, Fine Line’s chart performance means Styles had the biggest week for a pop album by a male artist in over four years (since Justin Bieber’s Purpose in 2015) and the third biggest opening week overall in 2019 (behind Taylor Swift and Post Malone). Fine Line also had the largest sales week for an album by a solo male UK artist in 27 years, since Eric Clapton’s Unplugged album, which came out in 1992.

Elsewhere on the chart, Blake Shelton’s greatest hits collection Fully Loaded: God’s Country debuted at #2. Last week’s #1, Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social, falls from the top spot to #3. It’s followed by Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, the Frozen II soundtrack, and Michael Bublé​’s Christmas.

Get more details on this week’s album chart here.