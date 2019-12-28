Paramore’s Hayley Williams Teases New Solo Project

Yesterday was Hayley Williams’ 31st birthday. Happy birthday, Hayley Williams! But it looks like we might be the ones getting a present, as the Paramore frontwoman took to social media to celebrate and tease a new solo project.

“Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes. 30 was a very important year. 31 will be too,” she wrote. And then, crossed out: “I’m putting out some music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I’m going to call my own. It’s a really special project and you’ll get a taste of it in January. Happy New Year, friends.”

Paramore’s last album, After Laughter, came out in 2017 and marked the return of original member Zac Farro. Since 2018, they’ve been on an unofficial hiatus, although Williams has assured fans that Paramore isn’t going anywhere.