DaBaby Arrested On Battery Charges In Miami

Last night, the ascendant rapper DaBaby was arrested in Miami. As TMZ reported, DaBaby — whose real name is Jonathan Kirk — was involved in an alleged robbery and altercation with the promoter for a show he was supposed to play last night. The argument supposedly stemmed from DaBaby claiming that the promoter’s $20,000 payment was $10,000 short of the agreed upon fee. DaBaby and his crew then allegedly attacked the promoter, stole an iPhone, $80, and a credit card, and poured apple juice on him.

Several hours later, DaBaby was arrested at his hotel and brought in for questioning. Police told the Miami Herald that the rapper denied any involvement. His bond was set at $1,500 and he was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center late last night, where police discovered that there was an outstanding warrant for Kirk’s arrest in Texas. TMZ claims that the warrant is for a fight that DaBaby was involved in with a food service employee at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport in December.

Miami-Dade Corrections spokesman Juan Diasgranados told the Herald that “Mr. Kirk will stay in our custody until further notice” following the revelation about the warrant in Texas. The Herald also reported that as of Friday afternoon, Kirk was still detained and was expected to soon appear before a judge.