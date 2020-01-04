Michael Stipe – “Drive To The Ocean” Video

Today is Michael Stipe’s 60th birthday. Happy 60th birthday, Michael Stipe! And to celebrate, the erstwhile R.E.M. frontman is sharing a new song called “Drive To The Ocean.”

“Drive To The Ocean” is only Stipe’s second official solo single following last fall’s “Your Capricious Soul“; he debuted both songs during a surprise opening set for Patti Smith earlier this year.

The song comes along with a video message from Stipe and a story from R.E.M.’s manager. All proceeds from the first year go to the climate change-focused nonprofit organization Pathway To Paris.

Listen to “Drive To The Ocean” and watch its accompanying music video below.

No news yet on an album, but Stipe reportedly has a whole bunch of other songs ready to go.

