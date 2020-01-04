Pink Donates $500K To Australian Fire Relief Effort

Numerous artists and celebrities are pledging aid to those affected by the devastating bushfires that have left 23 Australians dead and thousands more homeless. “I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” pop singer Pink wrote on Twitter. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”
And Pink’s not the only one. Prominent Australian Kevin Parker of Tame Impala also took to Instagram to urge his fans to donate to the relief effort. “In case you haven’t heard there are a number of heartbreakingly large bushfires burning out of control in Australia at the moment,” he wrote. “Hundreds of millions of animals have died and thousands of people have lost their homes and the outlook is grim. If you’d like to donate to any of the services that are working tirelessly … your contribution even if small would be a massive help.”
“Australia is on fire. For the last few months the beautiful bush and landscape of Australia has been burning. This is NOT normal,” Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker added in an Instagram post of her own. “I have felt the magic of this land and its wild bushes and beaches and people, and to see the repercussions of climate change and also the governments ignorance to the wisdom of the indigenous people — the traditional custodians of the land — is devastating.”
Australia is on fire. for the last few months the beautiful bush and landscape of australia has been burning. this is NOT normal. thousands of people have lost their homes, they are climate change refugees, millions of animals have died, over 12 million acres of land has been burnt (in comparison 1.9 million acres burnt in the 2018 California fires) I (adrianne) have felt the magic of this land and its wild bushes and beaches and people, and to see the repercussions of climate change and also the governments ignorance to the wisdom of the indigenous people-the traditional custodians of the land- is devastating. The air quality in some areas has been declared the worst in the world and on Christmas day in the south coast the sky was black by 9am as people evacuated to the beaches. Wild dust and fire storms have been spreading embers and in a few places water has run out. Thousands of volunteer firefighters are working around the clock and much support from other countries has been called in. These are the people that need your support, love and prayers… as well as animal shelters! Like @berniesanders says, “What is happening in Australia will become increasingly common around the world if we do not aggressively combat climate change and transform our energy system away from fossil fuels. The future of the planet is at stake. We must act.” You can donate to the @nswrfs and @redcrossau and SA Johns Mallacoota wildlife shelter BSB 062649 ACC 10126146 💧🕊