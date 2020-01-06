The Orielles – “Space Samba (Disco Volador Theme)”

The Orielles announced their sophomore album Disco Volador back in October with the release of lead single “Come Down On Jupiter.” Now that we’ve entered the album’s year of release, the English psych-pop band is back today with a second advance single — the album’s theme song, in fact.

The appealingly lively “Space Samba (Disco Volador Theme)” is five minutes of sleek, danceable music drawing from disco, tropicalia, loungey psychedelia, and of course, samba. Get swept up in it below, where you can also find the dates for the Orielles’ first US tour.

TOUR DATES:

03/11-15 – New York, NY @ New Colossus Festival

03/16-22 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/24 – Los Angeles CA @ Moroccan Lounge

03/25 – San Francisco CA @ Popscene at Rickshaw Stop

03/27 – Boise ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/28 – Portland OR @ Bunk Bar

03/29 – Seattle WA @ Vera Project

Disco Volador is out 2/28 on Heavenly. Pre-order it here.