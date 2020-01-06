Hardnosed rap mystic Tha God Fahim comes from Atlanta, but like his frequent collaborators Mach-Hommy and Your Old Droog, he makes a hazy, insular form of ’90s New York boom-bap. And he works hard. Just a month and a half ago, Tha God Fahim teamed up with veteran Cypress Hill producer DJ Muggs to release the collaborative project Dump Assassins. And before this month is over, Tha God Fahim will come out with a whole new LP, a solo work called Lost Kingz.

Today, Tha God Fahim has come out with “Iron Fist,” the opening track and first single from Lost Kingz. Working once over DJ Muggs’ slow-floating drums and eerie echoes of melody, Fahim gets equal parts philosophical and tough: “In the land of the free, in the home of the slave / I bought an Armalite rifle just to go with the guage.” It’s a cool, immersive track from a rapper who’s been on a tear lately.

In director Adam Rush’s video, Fahim wears a Champion crewneck and a whole lot of gold. He raps in slow-motion through clouds of smoke and posts up next to train tracks. He looks extremely cool. Watch it below.

Lost Kingz is out 1/31 on Nature Sounds, and you can pre-order it at Bandcamp.