Jeff Parker – “Go Away”

Tortoise’s Jeff Parker has a new album out this month with his backing band the New Breed, an ensemble whose wide-ranging contributors include Makaya McCraven, Rob Mazurek, and Nate Walcott among others. Titled Suite For Max Brown, it’s a joint release between NPR-core mainstay Nonesuch and jazz hub International Anthem. The album is dedicated to Parker’s mother, the titular Max Brown, who appears on the cover art.

Parker considers this new one a companion of sorts to 2016’s The New Breed, which he says “became a kind of tribute to my father who he passed away while I was making the album. It’s named for a clothing store he owned when I was a kid.” In a press release, he continues, “I thought it would be nice this time to dedicate something to my mom while she’s still here to see it. Maxine Brown is her maiden name and everybody calls her Max. The picture on the cover is her when she was nineteen.”

The pensive closing track, “Max Brown,” dropped in December, and today the penultimate song is out in the world. It’s a breathless uptempo adventure called “Go Away.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Build A Nest”

02 “C’mon Now”

03 “Fusion Swirl”

04 “After The Rain”

05 “Metamorphoses”

06 “Gnarciss”

07 “Lydian”

08 “Del Rio”

09 “3 For L”

10 “Go Away”

11 “Max Brown”

TOUR DATES:

03/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Gold—Diggers

03/08 – Chicago, IL @ Dorian’s

03/09 – Chicago, IL @ Dorian’s

03/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s (Ars Nova Presents)

03/11 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge

03/12 – Miami, FL @ Floyd (Brainville Presents)

Suite For Max Brown is out 1/24 on Nonesuch/International Anthem. Pre-order it here.