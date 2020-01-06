BottleRock 2020 Lineup

The Napa Valley-based festival Bottlerock has announced its 2020 lineup. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, and Stevie Nicks are the headliners.

The rest of the lineup includes Miley Cyrus, Khalid, Anderson .Paak, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae, Maggie Rogers, Blondie, Maren Morris, Empire Of The Sun, Foals, Tegan And Sara, Jimmy Eat World, MUNA, Hamilton Leithauser, Ra Ra Riot, White Reaper, and more.

The festival takes place from 5/22-24, and tickets go on sale tomorrow (1/7) at 10AM PT. You can find out more information here.