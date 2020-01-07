Guided By Voices – “Volcano”

The first — but definitely not the last — Guided By Voices album of the decade is officially on the way. Following last year’s Zeppelin Over China, Warp And Woof, and Sweating the Plague, Robert Pollard and company kicked off 2020 with a 100-song marathon in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve. And now, they’re announcing yet another new album called Surrender Your Poppy Field.

“I did a five-song EP about four or five years ago under the name Sunflower Logic and we included a mock catalog for the label name we used, Pink Banana Records,” Pollard tells Rolling Stone. “In it there are 50 or 60 fake band names with titles for 45s, EPs albums and compilations and one of the songs was ‘Surrender Your Poppy Field.’ It stuck and I decided to give it a real home on a Guided by Voices album.”

Surrender Your Poppy Field comes out next month; the title of the album is a reference to “Surrender Dorothy,” the Wicked Witch’s Of The West’s skywritten message from the 1939 movie version of The Wizard Of Oz. And today, Guided By Voices are giving us a first taste in the form of lead single “Volcano,” a catchy little slice of fuzzy rock goodness. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Year Of The Hard Hitter”

02 “Volcano”

03 “Queen Parking Lot”

04 “Arthur Has Business Elsewhere”

05 “Cul-de-Sac Kids”

06 “Cat Beats A Drum”

07 “Windjammer”

08 “Steely Dodger”

09 “Stone Cold Moron”

10 “Physician”

11 “Man Called Blunder”

12 “Woah Nelly”

13 “Andre The Hawk”

14 “Always Gone”

15 “Next Sea Level”

TOUR DATES:

04/03 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

04/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

04/24 Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Cafe

04/25 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

05/01 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/02 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/08 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

05/09 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

7/10 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall

Surrender Your Poppy Field is out 2/20 via Rockathon Records. Pre-order it here.