The Norwegian musician Susanne Sundfør has been making stark, intimate music for many years, and she’s about to come out with a piece of music that will soundtrack a different sort of stark intimacy. A couple of years after the release of her last album Music For People In Trouble, Sundfør is about to release the score for the Norwegian documentary Self Portrait — or, if you’re Norwegian, Selvportrett. That soundtrack will be out this week, And Sundfør has just shared a video for a lovely new track called “When The Lord.”

Self Portrait is a film about the late Norwegian artist and photographer Lene Marie Fossen, who spent years documenting and making art about her own struggle with anorexia. Fossen died last month, and the movie looks like it won’t be easy to watch.

Sundfør is credited with the documentary’s score, but “When The Lord” is an actual song. It’s a still, devastating piece of voice-and-piano music. The accompanying video is full of scenes from the documentary, made all the more poignant by that music. Below, check out “When The Lord,” the trailer for Self Portrait, and the tracklist for Sundfør’s soundtrack.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lene”

02 “Lys”

03 “When The Lord”

04 “Snøen”

05 “Amor est mortis”

Sundfør’s Self Portrait soundtrack is out 1/10 on Bella Union. The Self Portrait film is out 1/17.