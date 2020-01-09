Celeste, BBC Music’s Sound Of 2020 Winner, Shares New Song “Stop This Flame”

Celeste has been crowned the winner of BBC Music’s Sound Of 2020 poll. The British-Jamaican singer was chosen by a panel of 170 tastemakers including critics, DJs, radio and TV producers, streaming experts, festival bookers, and alumni artists like Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi. In celebration of the win, she’s shared a new song, a catchy and vaguely jazz-indebted uptempo R&B song called “Stop This Flame.” Check it out below.

Last year, Celeste was named BBC Music Introducing Artist Of The Year 2019, and in 2020, she’ll embark on a headline tour across the UK. “2019 was an incredible year for me and I could never have predicted half of the things that happened,” she says in a statement. “Some of my favourite memories have been the live shows. From performing ‘Strange’ for the very first time at the Lexington for BBC Introducing, going live with Annie Mac from Maida Vale, to Jools Holland. I’m so grateful for every opportunity I’ve had so far and am looking forward to what 2020 will bring.”

“Celeste is a phenomenal talent, a voice that does not come around often and when you are exposed to it, is impossible to ignore,” adds BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac says. “I have received countless emotional texts from listeners who have had to sit in their car and lose themselves to her song ‘Strange’ before carrying on with their evening. Her songwriting is personal and poignant but with universal appeal. I think she could easily join the longlist of Sound Of winners who went on to be global stars. I can’t wait to hear more from Celeste and all of our longlist in 2020.”

Easy Life, Yungblud, Joy Crookes, and Inhaler also made the top five in the Sound Of 2020 poll. The rest of the longlist featured Arlo Parks, Beabadoobee, Georgia, Inhaler, and Squid. Previous winners include Sigrid, Years & Years, Sam Smith, HAIM, Michael Kiwanuka, Ellie Goulding, Adele, and 50 Cent.