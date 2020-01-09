Colin Stetson – “Contact”

A couple of years ago, Colin Stetson, the virtuoso abstract-jazz saxophonist and reliable indie rock sideman, made a wild leap into the film-score world when he composed the music for the great horror film Hereditary. Stetson’s music for that film was great, and it added a ton to its creepy, unstable atmosphere. Stetson turns out to be a film-score natural, and he’s set to do a whole lot more in the world. He’ll be scoring the new Adult Swim animé series Uzumaki and the bugged-out alien-possession horror film Color Out Of Space. And today, we get some sense of how the latter will sound.

Color Out Of Space is an adaptation of an HP Lovecraft story, and it stars Nicolas Cage. It marks the return of the eccentric Australian director Richard Stanley, the man behind truly insane ’90s horror flicks like Hardware and Dust Devil. From the looks of things, it looks like it’ll concern what happens when a meteorite crashes down near a family’s idyllic dwelling, infecting them in mysterious ways.

Cage has done absurdist art-horror very well recently, as in 2018’s Mandy. This one looks like it’ll be similarly wild. And “Contact,” the first track we’ve heard from Stetson’s score, is the sort of eerily tense drone that Stetson does so well; it seems like it’ll fit the movie beautifully. Below, check out “Contact” and the Color Out Of Space trailer, via Brooklyn Vegan.

The Color Out Of Space score is out 1/24 on Milan Records. The film comes out the same day.