St. Vincent, Usher, Foo Fighters, & More To Play Grammys’ Prince Tribute

The Grammys will honor the late Prince with an all-star tribute concert. Rolling Stone reports that St. Vincent, Usher, Foo Fighters, Beck, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, Mavis Staples, H.E.R., Earth, Wind & Fire, Gary Clark, Jr. and Juanes are all among the performers tapped for the event.

Sheila E. and her band will be supporting the acts throughout the night in addition to playing a set of their own, and other Prince collaborators including the Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs, Morris Day And The Time, and his old band the Revolution will also be included.

Sheila E., Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis are the night’s musical directors. “I was very honored to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to be able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be musical director is awesome,” says Sheila E.

Longtime Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich (of “I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken” fame) says that the show will cover different eras of Prince’s musical career and have biographical segments interspersed between the musical performances.

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on 1/28, two days after the Grammys, and it’ll be broadcast in April.