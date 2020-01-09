Bright Eyes Tease Comeback

Bright Eyes are back. Conor Oberst’s massively popular and influential indie rock/folk/emo project has been inactive since touring behind 2011 swan song The People’s Key. In the interim, Oberst has released a number of solo records, revived his punk band Desaparecidos, opened a bar in his native Omaha, and teamed with Phoebe Bridgers to release an album together under the name Better Oblivion Community Center. Now it looks like he’s returning to the band that made him famous.

Bright Eyes’ Twitter and Facebook accounts just posted for the first time in a while, updating their artwork and inviting followers to the band’s newly launched Instagram account. The socials all bear the hashtag #BrightEyes2020 as well. The band’s official website has been similarly updated. Looks like it’s on!