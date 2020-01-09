Yesterday, Mac Miller’s family announced that a posthumous album from the musician was on the way. Circles is due out next Friday (1/17), and a new song from it has been released today. It’s called “Good News,” and it’s nearly six minutes long. It was co-produced with Jon Brion. “Good news/ That’s all they wanna hear,” Miller sings in the chorus. “No, they don’t like it when I’m down/ When I’m flying, oh, it makes ‘em so uncomfortable/ So different, what’s the difference?”

The song comes attached to a music video that opens with some in-studio footage of Miller that transitions to an animated visual directed by Anthony Gaddis and Eric Tilford. The tracklist for the album has also been revealed alongside the track. Watch the video and check that out below.

Circles is out 1/17. Pre-order it here.