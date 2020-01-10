Future – “Life Is Good” (Feat. Drake)

Earlier this week, Drake and Future started teasing something new. The two previously teamed up for the 2015 collaborative album What A Time To Be Alive and toured together on the back of it.

And now they’ve gotten together once again for a new Future song featuring Drake called “Life Is Good.” It comes with a music video by Director X and includes cameos from 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Mike Will Made-It, and Big Bank Black. They roleplay in a bunch of different occupations including mechanic, drive-thru worker, garbageman, and “Apple” genius employee. Watch and listen below.