Stream Chubby And The Gang’s Debut Album Speed Kills

Chubby And The Gang are a London rock band specializing in big, loud, churlish punk rock. Their debut album Speed Kills is out next week — on Static Shock Records, though they’ve also released music through Memphis garage-punk institution Goner Records — and it’s streaming in full now. This is good news if you have an affinity for massive barroom gang choruses, power chords at breakneck tempos, rock spelled R-A-W-K, visceral gratification at the expense of all nuance, etc.

Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco produced and mixed Speed Kills, and it certainly bears some resemblance to that band’s onslaught, but without all the art-damaged proggy trappings. He also wrote the album description on the Bandcamp, which includes this: “Wall to wall speedy punk bordering on the recklessness of Motorhead, the single mindedness of the Kids, the streetwise panache of Cockney Rejects, and the occasional curveball pasted in to keep us all surprised.” Dig into it below.

<a href="http://staticshockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/speed-kills" target="_blank">Speed Kills by Chubby and The Gang</a>

Speed Kills is out 1/17 on Static Shock. Pre-order it here.