Watch Andrew Bird In The Trailer For Fargo Season 4

Let’s fucking GO! Or rather, let’s fucking ‘go. Fargo, that is.

I’d see myself out, but I have to enthuse a little more first. Noah Hawley’s exceptional anthology TV series, which takes place within the universe of the Coen brothers’ classic 1996 dark comedy and Upper Midwestern action noir of the same name, will return to FX this April. Each season features a new storyline with (mostly) different in a separate era. The upcoming fourth season stars Chris Rock as Loy Cannon, the head of a 1950s gangster syndicate at war with the Italian mafia in Kansas City. (Hey, if Fargo can be based in Minnesota, why can’t it be based in Missouri?) Other cast members include Jason Schwartzman, Timothy Olyphant, and Ben Whishaw. The trailer is out, and it looks dope as hell. I cannot wait.

But why are we are posting this trailer on a music website? Because Fargo season 4 also stars none other than whistling indie chamber-folk veteran Andrew Bird. He’s playing a character named Thurman Smutney who, based on the trailer, appears to have a black adopted daughter. Presumably relates to the season’s premise, in which the two gangster syndicates forge a fragile truce based on trading custody of firstborn sons. But I can’t really pretend to know what’s going to happen on Fargo, I can just predict it’s gonna be awesome.

Watch the trailer below.

Fargo season 4 premieres 4/19 on FX with back-to-back episodes.