Dave Grohl Shares Eulogy For Neil Peart

Rush drummer Neil Peart passed away this week due to complications from brain cancer. And now another famous drummer, Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters, has taken to social media to pay tribute.

“Today the world lost a true giant in the history of rock & roll,” Grohl wrote on Facebook. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians (like myself) to pick up two sticks and chase a dream. A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words.”

Grohl continued, “I still vividly remember my first listen of 2112 when I was young. It was the first time I really listened to a drummer. And since that day, music has never been the same. His power, precision, and composition was incomparable. He was called ‘The Professor’ for a reason: We all learned from him.”

Grohl’s bandmate, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, had a shorter statement: “Neil Peart had the hands of God. End of story.”

