Pearl Jam Tease “Gigaton” In Augmented Reality

Pearl Jam are up to something, and that something may or may not be teasing a new album called Gigaton via a worldwide augmented reality scavenger hunt. An interactive map on the band’s website reveals coordinates in cities around the world, and fans who made the trek to those locations found giant billboards with what appears to be cover artwork and the word “Gigaton” on them. Viewing them through the Gigaton Instagram filter plays a snippet of sound and shows an animation of polar ice caps melting. (The melting of polar ice caps is measured in gigatons.)

Although “Gigaton” could be the name of a single or something and nothing has been confirmed yet, Italian fan site Pearl Jam Online reports that Gigaton is indeed the 11th Pearl Jam album and will be released in March. The artwork on on the billboards is apparently shot by renowned arctic wildlife photographer Paul Nicklen. See below.