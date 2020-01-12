Gordi – “The Cost”

The Australian Artist To Watch Gordi — real name Sophie Payten — released her debut album back in 2017, and today she’s returned with a new track called “The Cost.” All proceeds from the song will go toward the NSW Rural Fire Service relief for the bushfires that are devastating her country right now. Here’s her statement about the situation:

Australia is on fire.

People are losing their loved ones, their homes and their communities. There have been irreparable losses to our wildlife and national parks. As in all times of tragedy, people are giving everything they can. The efforts of the Rural Fire Service, Red Cross and Wildlife Rescue are nothing short of heroic.

Yet we have a dormant political system that is watching our country dry up. These fires have fed on years of drought, on dry lifeless scrub. It is simply not an issue to debate – our country is heating from the climate crisis and now people are dying because of it. We cannot survive the inaction. We need our leaders to lead.

I come from a small farming community that is drought-stricken – Canowindra in rural New South Wales.

As a kid I remember my Dad taking the RFS truck that lives in our shed to neighbouring properties to help put out fires. The NSW Rural Fire Service is made up of volunteers and local farmers and right now they need all the assistance we can give them. 100% of proceeds from this song (including from my labels Jagjaguwar and Liberation) will go to the RFS. It is called “The Cost”.