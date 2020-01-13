The nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards were announced this morning.

If you were hoping to see some Oscar love for Thom Yorke or even for Golden Globe nominees Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, you are out of luck. The Best Original Song race includes Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s Rocketman song “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” which won the Golden Globe. Globe nominees “Into The Unknown” from Frozen II and “Stand Up” from Harriet are in there, as are the Diane Warren-penned “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough (sung by This Is Us star Chrissy Metz) and Randy Newman’s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4.

For original score, the nominees were the same as the Golden Globes field with one exception: John Williams’ score for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is in, Daniel Pemberton’s Motherless Brooklyn score is out. That means the other nominees are Golden Globes winner Hildur Guðnadóttir for Joker plus Alexandre Desplat for Little Women, Randy Newman for Marriage Story, and Thomas Newman (Randy’s cousin) for 1917.

So Randy Newman is up for music Oscars for his work in both Toy Story 4 and Marriage Story. Quite a year for Randy!

Best Original Song:

Randy Newman – “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4)

Diane Warren – “I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough)

Elton John & Bernie Taupin – “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman)

Kristen Anderson Lopez & Robert Lopez – “Into The Unknown” (Frozen II)

Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo – “Stand Up” (Harriet)

Best Original Score:

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Watch the full nominations reveal hosted by Issa Rae and John Cho:

Hear the five nominated songs:

Correction: This post originally identified Thomas Newman as no relation to Randy Newman. Stereogum regrets the error.