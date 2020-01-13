Ari Lennox – “Bussit” & EARTHGANG – “Still Up” (Feat. Reason)

In any given year, there’s a handful of releases from J. Cole’s Dreamville label. After a particularly busy 2018, the label didn’t slow down too much last year — in addition to the Revenge Of The Dreamers III compilation, there was Ari Lennox’s Shea Butter Baby and EARTHGANG’s Mirrorland. And now the label is kicking off 2020 with a new release, featuring the return of both Ari Lennox and EARTHGANG.

Tonight, the label dropped a “single pack” titled 1/16. It features a song called “Bussit” from Ari Lennox, and another called “Still Up” from EARTHGANG. “Still Up” also features Reason (who’s on TDE, not Dreamville).

The pairing serves as a solid little victory lap for two artists that released well-liked albums last year. Maybe there’ll be more releases likes this from Dreamville in 2020, but either way it can’t be the last we hear from them this year. In the meantime, check out “Still Up” and “Bussit” below.

1/16 is out now.