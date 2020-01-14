Billie Eilish Doing Theme Song For James Bond Film No Time To Die

Billie Eilish has been tapped to do the theme song for the next James Bond film, No Time To Die. She is the youngest artist to write the theme for a Bond movie.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” Elilsh said in a statement. “To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

She wrote the song with her brother FINNEAS, who added: “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga had this to say: “There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and FINNEAS. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they’ve brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come.”

The last couple of James Bond themes have come from Sam Smith (“Writing’s On The Wall“) and Adele (“Skyfall“).

No Time To Die hits theaters in the UK on 4/2 and in the US on 4/10.