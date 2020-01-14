M.I.A. Receives Her MBE From Prince William

While Prince Harry is busy going M.I.A., Prince William is hanging out with her. Unlike his younger brother, William remains a full-fledged participant in royal affairs, which today included bestowing Most Excellent Order of the British Empire status upon one Maya Arulpragasam.

M.I.A. was named MBE last June — on the Queen’s birthday, no less — alongside other British music legends like Elvis Costello, Anna Meredith, and former Undertones singer Feargal Sharkey as well as athletes like soccer star Harry Kane. She officially received her honors today at Buckingham Palace from Mr. Kate Middleton himself.

At the time her MBE was announced, M.I.A., a longtime Julian Assange supporter who doesn’t seem like the type to relish royal ceremony, wrote about why the honor meant so much to her:

I’m honoured to have this honour, as it means alot to my Mother. I want to honour what my mum spent many hours of her life doing! She is one of the 2 women in England who hand stitched these medals for the last 30 years. After receiving asylum my mum and cousin took this job in 1986, because it was the only non English speaking manual labour she could find. She spent her life in England hand sewing 1000s of medals for the Queen. No matter how I feel or what I think , my Mother was extremely proud of the job she had. It’s a very unique situation for me where I get to honour her most classiest minimum wage job ever.

