Drive-By Truckers – “Thoughts And Prayers”

Later this month, the veteran Southern-rock road dogs of the Drive-By Truckers will come back with The Unraveling, their 12th studio album and their first in three years. We’ve already heard lead single “Armageddon’s Back In Town.” Today, the band has shared another of their one songs — one that, on title alone, has probably been the most anticipated song from the new LP.

DBT have never been scared to get political, and “Thoughts And Prayers,” their latest, is a straight-up protest song. As you can probably guess from the title, the song is a condemnation of America’s plague of mass shootings and of the government inaction that lets them keep happening. Frontman Patterson Hood starts out by describing the aftermath of a schoolyard massacre, and he goes directly into rabble-rousing mode from there.

The climactic lyrics of “Thoughts and Prayers” are straight fist-in-the-air anthem shit: “Throw the bums all out, and drain that swamp for real/ Perp-walk them down the Capitol steps and show them how it feels/ Tramp the dirt down, Jesus; you can pray the rod they’ll spare/ Stick it up your ass with your useless thoughts and prayers.” Good shit! Listen to it below.

The Unraveling is out 1/31 on ATO Records.