Akon Now Has His Own City, Akon City, Which Will Run On His Cryptocurrency Akoin

Akon has been talking about launching his own cryptocurrency, Akoin, for a good year and a half now. His plan also involved launching an “Akon Crypto City” on a 2,000-acre plot of land in his native Senegal, gifted to Akon by Senegalese president Macky Sall. Upon announcing this scheme, Akon said, “I think that blockchain and crypto could be the savior for Africa in many ways because it brings the power back to the people and brings the security back into the currency system and also allows the people to utilize it in ways where they can advance themselves and not allow government to do those things that are keeping them down.”

Does this sound too ambitious to be real? Like a real-life Wakanda? Well, that’s exactly what Akon has in mind, and it’s really happening. Akon City is a go.

Akon posted an update Monday indicating that he has “finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal” and is “looking forward to hosting you there in the future.” Akon City will supposedly be Senegal’s first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) city. Relatedly, in November, Akon told Nick Cannon that Akon City will be the first city to ever run on 100% renewable energy. And the economy will be run entirely on Akoin. It’s supposed to be built in phases over the course of 10 years.

Best of luck to Mr. Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam and all the future residents of Akon City!