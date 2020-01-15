Since their last full-length album 3, Japanese math-rockers Tricot have grown from a trio to a quartet with the full-time addition of drummer Yuusuke Yoshida. And now, they’re getting ready to release their major-label debut Black — their first album not on their own Bakuretsu Records imprint — via the Avex Trax sub-label Cutting Edge.

Black comes out at the end of the month, and Tricot have already shared a couple of songs from the record, “Masshiro” (Pure White) and “Afureru” (Overflowing).” Now they’re back with “Makkuro” (Pitch Black), the album sweet-and-sour closer and title track. Listen below.

Black is out 1/29 via Cutting Edge. Pre-order it here.