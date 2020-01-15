Vundabar – “Burned Off”

Boston duo Vundabar are following up 2018’s excellent Smell Smoke with a new album later this year. It’s called Either Light, and they’re announcing it today alongside lead single “Burned Off.” It’s a bit groovier than anything on Smell Smoke, swapping out the fiery theatrics for more of a simmer. “Shaken but couldn’t shake it off me/ Saw it, cloud of levity,” Brandon Hagen sings in one of the verses. “You were the nightingale, I was the wretched rail that takes the train away/ To chase elusive dollar on some breathless day.”

“Burned Off details time spent waiting out a low. It’s bad, it’s bad, it’s bad, then it’s not, it burns off,” Hagen said in a press release. “The song explores that surreal and sometimes inexplicable moment of interior shift, the fog lifting, and the way our internal state informs our external experience. It could turn light into a puddle or a puddle into light, but then it burns off! Temporary and dual. We see our protagonist wet, we see our protagonist dry, we see our protagonist ruminating and then looking to the future, finally finding solace in the ephemeral, the chorus a reassurance of what’s now known.”

Listen and watch a self-directed music video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Out Of It”

02 “Burned Off”

03 “Codeine”

04 “Petty Crime”

05 “Easier”

06 “Never Call”

07 “Montage Music”

08 “Jester”

09 “Paid For”

10 “Other Flowers”

11 “Wax Face”

TOUR DATES:

03/18 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place +o

03/19 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison +o

03/20 Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop +o

03/21 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall +o

03/22 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry +o

03/24 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre ^&

03/25 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^&

03/26 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

03/28 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ^

03/29 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret ^

03/30 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile !

04/01 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ! *

04/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room ! *

04/03 San Diego, CA @ House of Blues Voodoo Room ! *

04/04 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ! *

04/05 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge ! *

04/07 Austin, TX @ Barracuda ! *

04/08 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ! *

04/09 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ! *

04/11 Orlando, FL @ Soundbar ?+

04/12 Atlanta, GA @ The Masqurade-Purgatory ?+

04/13 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt ?+

04/14 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight ?+

04/15 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall ?+

04/16 Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall ?+

04/17 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ?+

04/24 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ?+

04/29 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade ?+

04/30 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom ?+

+ = Boyscott

& = Ohmme

o = The Ophelias

^ = Great Grandpa

! = Destroy Boys

* = Boyo

? = Dehd

Either Light is out 3/13 via Gawk Records. Pre-order it here.