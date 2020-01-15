Swedish pop warrior Tove Lo put out a new album, Sunshine Kitty, in the fall — don’t take her for granted! — and today she’s back with two new tracks. She made both with FINNEAS, aka Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell, who shares credits on all of Eilish’s songs and has notched credits on Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello’s albums this year.

The two tracks are called “Bikini Porn” and “Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak.” As you might expect from the titles, the former is more upbeat and jumpy, with Tove Lo singing: “Run around in your boring bubble/ Scared to pop it, you think I’m trouble,” and the latter is more of a moody wallow.

Listen to both below.

“Bikini Porn” & “Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak” are out now via Universal.