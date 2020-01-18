Fyre Fest Documentary Star Andy King Finally Got Sponsored By Evian

Event producer Andy King emerged as the breakout viral star/meme of Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Netflix’s 2019 documentary about the spectacularly ill-advised Fyre Festival. His shining moment, you’ll recall, was when he matter-of-factly recounted the story of how he was going to suck a Bahamian customs official’s dick to get them to release four 18-wheeler trucks of the festival’s Evian water that had been seized.

“Billy [McFarland, Fyre founder] called and said, ‘Andy, we need you to take one big thing for the team,’” King said in the doc. “‘You’re our wonderful gay leader, and we need you to go down. Will you suck dick to fix this water problem?’ I literally drove home, took a shower, I drank some mouthwash. I got into my car to drive across the island to take one for the team. And I got to [the head of customs’] office, fully prepared to suck his dick.”

The customs official “couldn’t have been nicer,” King concluded, and no dick-sucking was required to fix the water problem after all. But when the documentary premiered, the world fell in love with King’s can-do attitude and indomitable team spirit. He got selfies with strangers on the street and a few TV show offers. And now, exactly one year to the day after the world was first introduced to Andy King, he’s finally gotten his own Evian ad campaign — and water bottle.

“Who’s thirsty!? 💦 On the one year anniversary of my doc debut, @evianwater is releasing a special bottle with a new slogan… all in honor of my infamous team spirit 😂😂,” King wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with his Evian water bottle. The slogan on it? “So good you’d do anything for it,” of course. Ten lucky fans who follow King on Instagram and tag a friend in the comments section before tomorrow will win an Andy King commemorative water bottle of their own, too. So if you’re in the market…