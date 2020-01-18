Craig Finn Scoring AMC’s New Musical Dramedy National Anthem

CREDIT: Shervin Lainez

The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn is writing original music for a new show in development at AMC. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming American Anthem is “a musical dramedy following a family who, after falling down the ladder of American life, needs to figure out what actually makes life worth living.” T Bone Burnett will be the show’s music producer, and The Report director Scott Z. Burns is writing and executive producing alongside Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul).