Craig Finn Scoring AMC’s New Musical Dramedy National Anthem

The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn is writing original music for a new show in development at AMC. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming American Anthem is “a musical dramedy following a family who, after falling down the ladder of American life, needs to figure out what actually makes life worth living.” T Bone Burnett will be the show’s music producer, and The Report director Scott Z. Burns is writing and executive producing alongside Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul).

Yesterday, @THR mentioned some cool news- our project National Anthem is in development at @AMC_TV. We’ve got miles to go, but I’m thrilled and honored to be writing words & music and working alongside Scott Z Burns, Mark Johnson and T Bone Burnett…(more) pic.twitter.com/ndjxnX0ifx — Craig Finn (@steadycraig) January 17, 2020