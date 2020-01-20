Radiohead Launch Online Archive, Upload Rarities To Streaming Services

Radiohead have launched a massive online archive. Dubbed the Radiohead Public Library, the band’s official website Radiohead.com now contains comprehensive materials organized by album, starting with the A Moon Shaped Pool era and working backward. Among the treasure in this chest: high-quality concert and TV footage, B-sides and rarities, music videos, artwork, out-of-print merchandise, and playlists the band members shared during their recording sessions. You can also create and print off your own library card just for fun.

On Twitter, the band writes, “Radiohead.com has always been infuriatingly uninformative and unpredictable. We have now, predictably, made it incredibly informative. We present: the RADIOHEAD PUBLIC LIBRARY.” Each day this week one member of the band will play “librarian” and present a tour through the archives, beginning with Colin Greenwood today. In his case this amounts to a tantalizing series of live video snippets, including some of my favorite Napster-era bootlegs such as the classic Pinkpop “Lift” performance and their cover of Carly Simon’s “Nobody Does It Better.”

To mark the occasion, the band has made select rarities available on streaming services for the first time, including 1992’s Drill EP, “I Want None Of This” from the 2005 comp Help!: A Day In The Life, and 2011’s TKOL RMX 8. Head to Radiohead.com to browse the library, and stream the newly uploaded releases below.

